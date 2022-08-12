CHEYENNE – Carlos Martinez has wanted to box for as long as he can remember.

His father, Jesus Martinez, started training him shortly before he left Mexico, but wouldn’t let his son compete because he said it was too dangerous and the risk of injury was too high. Jesus wouldn’t budge even after Carlos stumbled upon Jesus’ collection of belts and trophies from his own time in the ring at his grandmother’s house.

