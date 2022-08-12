Golden Gloves tournament qualifier Carlos Martinez, 20, poses for a portrait in the South Side Sluggers’ gym in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Martinez began his boxing career in Mexico, then began training with the South Side Sluggers when he immigrated to the United States in 2018. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Golden Gloves tournament qualifier Carlos Martinez, 20, poses for a portrait in the Southside Sluggers’ gym in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Martinez began his boxing career in Mexico, then began training with the Southside Sluggers when he immigrated to the United States in 2018. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Golden Gloves tournament qualifier Carlos Martinez, 20, poses for a portrait in the South Side Sluggers’ gym in Cheyenne on Wednesday. Martinez began his boxing career in Mexico, then began training with the South Side Sluggers when he immigrated to the United States in 2018. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Golden Gloves tournament qualifier Carlos Martinez, 20, poses for a portrait in the Southside Sluggers’ gym in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Martinez began his boxing career in Mexico, then began training with the Southside Sluggers when he immigrated to the United States in 2018. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Carlos Martinez has wanted to box for as long as he can remember.
His father, Jesus Martinez, started training him shortly before he left Mexico, but wouldn’t let his son compete because he said it was too dangerous and the risk of injury was too high. Jesus wouldn’t budge even after Carlos stumbled upon Jesus’ collection of belts and trophies from his own time in the ring at his grandmother’s house.
“I wanted to be just like him, but he thought boxing was too aggressive for me and didn’t want me to get injured,” Martinez said through an interpreter Wednesday evening. “He likes it now because I’m winning.”
Martinez’s first opportunity to train seriously and compete came after he immigrated from Muzquiz, Coahuila, Mexico, in 2018. He had barely settled in with his older brother, also named Jesus, and his family when he went looking for a boxing gym.
Martinez found the South Side Sluggers and immediately started training.
“You could tell he had boxed a little bit before,” Sluggers’ coach Ray Montoya said. “All those kids from Mexico have some background with it.”
Few, if any, Sluggers have outworked Martinez since. The 20-year-old has made up for lost time and will compete at the National Golden Gloves tournament starting Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“I feel very happy and blessed to have the opportunity to box with really good boxers,” Martinez said. “It feels good to come from a small town in Mexico and come do things like this in the U.S.”
Martinez’s strengths are his power and movement, Montoya said. The Sluggers coaches are currently working with Martinez to add some speed to his straightforward style. It’s an approach Martinez adopted because his favorite boxers used it.
“I always try to leave everything in the ring and always move forward,” he said. “I’ve always been that way. A lot of my role models are Mexican boxers. I really look up to them, and that’s how they box.”
Martinez briefly left Cheyenne and moved to Texas. He trained and competed there, but his first chance to compete in Golden Gloves was stopped dead in its tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic. Martinez missed his family in Cheyenne and the family he made with the Sluggers and returned to Cheyenne.
Martinez accompanied his brother on a construction job and liked it so much that he now does carpentry full time. He put those skills to use by helping Montoya hang some doors.
“I was willing to pay him, but he wouldn’t take the money,” Montoya said. “I put some money in his bag, but he brought it right back to me. He wouldn’t accept it.”
Martinez’s brother also taught him how to cut hair, and he now gives semi-regular haircuts to a handful of his Sluggers’ teammates. Again, he won’t accept payment.
“They’re like family to me,” Martinez said. “I wouldn’t charge them because they took me in and welcomed me when I got here.”
Martinez has aspirations of boxing professionally. Montoya said he has the talent, but still needs to take time to hone his skills instead of making the jump too soon. It’s advice the veteran coach has given many pugilists over the years. Some have grown impatient and made the move, only to come to regret not taking his advice.
Martinez won’t be joining that group.
“I’ll do it when my trainers tell me I’m fit for it,” he said. “I believe boxing amateur is very different from boxing pro, so I want to make sure my coaches think I’m ready for it.”
That answer doesn’t surprise Montoya.
“He’s a very respectful and humble young man. That’s what makes champions,” he said. “He comes from a great family that is behind him 100%. That helps him stay motivated.”
No matter what happens this coming week – or even years down the road – Martinez is determined to set an example for the youngsters who call the South Side Sluggers’ gym off South Greeley Highway home.
“You can lose a lot of time doing things you shouldn’t like drugs or drinking. There are a lot of great people – and great boxers – who have gotten wrapped up into drugs.
“I want people to avoid them bring their lives into something good and do something that’s worth living for.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.