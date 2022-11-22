South Side Sluggers go 2-1 at state Silver Gloves Nov 22, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club went 2-1 at the Wyoming state Silver Gloves tournament Saturday in Cheyenne.Elijah Pino picked up a second-round technical knockout of Marshall Gonzalez from Rapid City, South Dakota, in the 11-year-old, 65-pound division.Ayden Osborn also won by second-round TKO, beating Joseph Bourgeois from Young Inspirations Boxing Team of North Platte, Nebraska, in the 11-year-old, 75-pound group.Haevan Gonzales dropped a decision to Michael Garcia of Azteca Boxing Club from Greeley, Colorado, in a 13-14-year-old, 119-pound matchup.The Sluggers will take five athletes to the Region 7 Silver Gloves competition Jan. 6 in Nampa, Idaho. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slugger Boxing Sport Cheyenne Technical Knockout Decision Silver Gloves Michael Garcia Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys can't capitalize, fall 20-17 at home to Boise State Dalton Schaefer overcame injuries to shine in state title game From recess superstar to Border War hero, Jayden Clemons embraces his role Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive Taylor column: Respect Bohl's aggressiveness, just not the timing of it Local Briefs Business briefs for 11-19-22 UW appoints first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion South High School Art Club will host 2022 Turkey Stampede Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill Cheyenne high school speech and debate teams win awards Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting in national forests Cheyenne Animal Control changes hours of operation Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 15, 2022