CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club went 2-1 at the Wyoming state Silver Gloves tournament Saturday in Cheyenne.

Elijah Pino picked up a second-round technical knockout of Marshall Gonzalez from Rapid City, South Dakota, in the 11-year-old, 65-pound division.


