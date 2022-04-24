BURNS – The Wyoming Storm organization was started with the goal of getting as many Laramie County girls playing travel basketball as possible.
Noah Teasley had coached for nearly a dozen years when he decided to start the group because he saw a lot of families being priced out of the sport, or being overlooked and underserved.
“We run this program for all kids, but we especially want low-income families,” said Teasley, who is Storm’s president and also coaches its ninth- and eighth-grade teams. “… We are 100% for the kids because we want to see them succeed, and we want the whole community involved.”
Added Storm vice president Victoria Hall: “There are other organizations where its easily $1,000 to just get warm-ups and that’s tough on families. We have families here who have three or four girls. How do you pick which kid is allowed to play the sport?
“That’s a huge problem in Cheyenne right now. Our goal has always been to provide every girl the chance to play ball.”
And Storm’s two oldest teams have become pretty good at that last part.
The junior high and 15-and-under teams were invited to the 16th Arch Challenge in St. Louis earlier this month based on how they did at the Reebok Denver Jamfest. The tournaments were a week apart, and the St. Louis bid was earned at the last minute. Storm put the trip together in whirlwind fashion thanks to some very generous sponsors.
It was worth the 13-hour trip in a 15-passenger van.
Storm’s junior high team won the Arch Challenge title, while the 15-year-old squad finished as runners-up.
“It was kind of surprising,” said 13-year-old Peyton Hall, who was named MVP of the eighth-grade tournament. “We’ve done well this whole year, but St. Louis is a huge tournament. Getting invited to something like that was a big deal for this team. We went from not winning much to winning big tournaments.”
Freshman Jessica Hoffman is already standout thrower for Pine Bluffs High’s track and field team. She had to choose between basketball and representing the Hornets at Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Invitational.
“That meet was a big deal, but the St. Louis tournament was a great experience and I had a lot of fun,” said Hoffman, who has the second-best discus throw in Class 2A this season. “The whole trip was kind of chaotic because of how quickly it came together, but it was a lot of fun.”
Their performances in St. Louis earned both Storm teams berths in the Reebok World Championships starting July 29 in Chicago.
“Playing Denver teams is a lot different than playing the teams we saw in St. Louis,” said eighth-grader Taylor Schaffer, who was voted co-MVP of the 15-and-under tournament. “Denver teams are a lot more aggressive and play hard defense. Some Denver teams are really physical.
“St. Louis was like playing teams that slow the game down. I’m excited to see how the teams in Chicago play, and I’m really excited for the trip.”
Teasley calls his group’s run this month a Cinderella story.
“A lot of our girls are C-teamers at their junior highs,” said Teasley, whose own daughters play on Storms elementary school team. “They weren’t given a shot to play with the A or B team, maybe they missed a practice, or they were deemed not good enough. These girls have just shined this year.
“This is a team full of girls who don’t get a lot of accolades. It was nice for them to be recognized by people who didn’t know us and get invited to that tournament in St. Louis.
“I could talk about these girls all day. I enjoy every single one of them.”
Storm’s junior high and ninth-grade teams include athletes from Burns, Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne’s Carey, Johnson and McCormick junior high schools. They embrace the underdog label. It’s become a rallying cry that’s carried them past quality basketball teams.
“It’s nice being underrated because people don’t know what to expect from you, and you can prove to them who you are,” Peyton Hall said. “This is the farthest we’ve traveled all year. It’s a huge tournament. If we keep playing how we’ve been playing, we can make it far.”