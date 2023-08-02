stock tennis
CHEYENNE – A transgender woman’s entry into the Wyoming Governor’s Cup adult tennis tournament led to a change in Cheyenne Tennis Association leadership after the board president’s resignation.

Jackie Fulkrod cited fairness of competition and protecting women’s sports as reasons for her resignation. She also noted that the Governor’s Cup women’s singles draws often include high-schoolers, which creates a larger disparity.


