CHEYENNE – A transgender woman’s entry into the Wyoming Governor’s Cup adult tennis tournament led to a change in Cheyenne Tennis Association leadership after the board president’s resignation.
Jackie Fulkrod cited fairness of competition and protecting women’s sports as reasons for her resignation. She also noted that the Governor’s Cup women’s singles draws often include high-schoolers, which creates a larger disparity.
“I feel that a biological man competing against a biological woman is not a fair competition,” Fulkrod said when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon. “So, I decided maybe my efforts to help our community could be better in another capacity. I do believe we have to protect women’s sports, otherwise we won’t have them.
“The USTA, the Olympic committee and NCAA are the governing bodies who are passing the ball among each other when it comes to setting the line on what’s allowed and what isn’t. There isn’t a lot of support for recreational sports that I know of – especially in the state of Wyoming – to protect women from having to compete against a man.”
Fulkrod’s mother also resigned her position on the CTA board as a result of the transgender athlete’s inclusion in a women’s draw at the 51st edition of the Governor’s Cup, which is slated to start Friday at courts around Cheyenne.
Tournament director Josh Cossitt referred questions about the decision to allow a transgender woman to compete in the event to Peg Connor, who is the executive director of the United States Tennis Association’s Wyoming chapter.
Connor pointed to the USTA’s transgender inclusion policy, which was adopted in 2016. The USTA describes it as following guidelines from the International Olympic Committee and International Tennis Federation. That policy states that people who transition from female to male are eligible to compete in men’s divisions without restriction. People who transition from male to female are eligible to compete in female divisions if they meet specific conditions.
Those conditions include the athlete declaring their gender identity as female with the USTA, and not changing that declaration, “for sporting purposes,” for a minimum of four years. That “hormonal therapy appropriate for assigned sex has been administered in a verifiable manner and for sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions.”
“We’re trying to run a fun and welcoming tournament that helps fund tennis in Cheyenne,” Connor said.
The Cheyenne Tennis Association also is a USTA member organization. It has liability insurance through the governing body, its tournament entries, online brackets and results are also run through the USTA website. Newly-elected CTA President Robert Van Cleave said the board has not formally discussed transgender athletes. Even if the board had a stance, it is obligated to follow USTA policy as long as it remains a member organization.
“We have absolutely no say in who enters what division,” Van Cleave said. “The overriding goal of the Cheyenne Tennis Association is to promote a family friendly tennis experience for all levels of tennis in Cheyenne. We have leagues, social events, instructional days and tournaments.
“Our goal for the Governor’s Cup is to have a fun, competitive and enjoyable event for all participants. Toward that end, we have no indication at this point that it’s going to be anything other than that.”
