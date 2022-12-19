YOUTH BOXING: Sluggers go 3-1 in Longmont Dec 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tiko Aramyan/ShutterStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club went 3-1 Saturday in Longmont, Colorado.Ayden Osborne picked up a decision over Joshua Martinez Jr. of Ybarra's Boxing from Pueblo, Colorado, in the bantam male, 75-pound division.Elijah Pino dropped a decision to Adriel Bracamontes of Greeley, Colorado, in the pee-wee male, 70-pound group.Haevan Gonzales won a decision against Dante Peralta of Gotcha Boxing from Windsor, Colorado, in the intermediate male, 119-pound class.Daniel Perez won a decision against Jonathan Garcia of Denver's Brotherhood Boxing in the intermediate male, 154-pound division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boxing Decision Slugger Sport Colorado Male Longmont Club Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now James Brown III thriving while playing out of position for Central Jorge Lugo Arenas returns home to coach LCCC women's soccer Casper native Cameron Burkett breaks UW freshman shot put record in first college meet Bohl not naming starting running back ahead of Arizona Bowl against Ohio Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Local Briefs Government meetings 12-19-2022 Cheyenne musician performs with Oberlin College at Carnegie Hall Wyoming occupational fatalities decrease to 27 in 2021, DWS reports Wyoming's ERAP funding expected to last through early spring UW Extension releases report on horn fly management for beef cattle Registration now open for 2023 Leap Into Leadership Conference Gordon signs order allowing propane delivery outside daylight hours Road closure on Windmill as CFR responds to Compost Facility fire 21 years of LCCC Wingspan newspaper issues available online Ascension Lutheran Church to offer Blue Christmas service Dec. 21 Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 13, 2022