CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club won both of its bouts at the "All Out" showcase Saturday in Denver.

Ayden Osborne picked up a split decision over Silas Mendoza of La Familia boxing club of Longmont, Colorado, in the boys 10- and 11-year-old, 75-pound division.

