YOUTH BOXING: Sluggers win two in Denver Oct 11, 2022

CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club won both of its bouts at the "All Out" showcase Saturday in Denver.

Ayden Osborne picked up a split decision over Silas Mendoza of La Familia boxing club of Longmont, Colorado, in the boys 10- and 11-year-old, 75-pound division.

Elijah Pino also picked up a win by split decision, topping Alex Saenz of Denver's USA All-Stars in the 9-11, 65-pound group.

Cheyenne hosts the Wyoming State Silver Gloves tournament at 2 p.m. Nov. 19, at the BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road.