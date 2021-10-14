The United Soccer League announced that former University of Wyoming soccer player Amanda Vandervort has been elected the inaugural president of the USL Super League.
Vandervort, a 2001 UW graduate, starred for the Cowgirls from 1997-01, where she established herself as a historic player for the program. She holds team records for the most saves (393) in a career, most minutes played in a career (4,695) and in a season (1,680).
Vandervort led the Mountain West in saves per game in the 1999 and 2000 seasons, establishing herself as force for the Cowgirls in net. She also was a team captain during her junior and senior years, as well as being voted the most inspirational player in 1998. She also took home the Wyoming soccer athlete of the year award in 2001.
“It’s such an exciting privilege to be in this position,” Vandervort said in a statement. “Together we’ll build a competitive environment for elite women players, coaches and referees at the professional level.
”We’ll create opportunities for fans to experience the women’s game in their local communities and provide value to those investing in this high-growth platform. I’m excited to be helping the USL realize the Super League’s potential and drive the women’s game forward.”
A native of Tucson, Arizona, Vandervort was head coach of the New York University women’s soccer team for four years. She also worked for Major League Soccer and was a women’s football development consultant for FIFA.
In 2016, Vandervort was chosen as the fifth female president of United Soccer Coaches, the largest nonprofit coaches association in the world, which earned her recognition as a Sports Business Journal Game Changer.
The USL, the professional second division of women’s soccer, is set to begin in 2023.