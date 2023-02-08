Gem City Bison logo

LARAMIE — The Gem City Bison, a summer collegiate baseball team based in Laramie, will not field a team this season, the team announced late last month. 

The Bison went 21-33 in the team's inaugural season last summer in the Independence League. The nonprofit league consists of two divisions, with teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Laramie and Casper.  


