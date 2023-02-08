LARAMIE — The Gem City Bison, a summer collegiate baseball team based in Laramie, will not field a team this season, the team announced late last month.
The Bison went 21-33 in the team's inaugural season last summer in the Independence League. The nonprofit league consists of two divisions, with teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Laramie and Casper.
"We regret to inform you that the Gem City Bison Baseball Club will not be playing in the 2023 Independence League season," owners Boyd and Nikki Erickson said in a news release on Jan. 27. "This decision was not an easy one to make, but it was necessary due to the ongoing challenges we have been presented with.
"We want to take a moment to thank all our fans, partners, players, and host families for their support during the inaugural season. We truly appreciate your dedication to the team and your passion for the game of baseball. We are working diligently to be back on the field with an exciting, competitive team and to be a strong part of the Independence League in 2024."
Bison ownership was not immediately available for comment with WyoSports. In the news release, the team announced plans to continue its operations in the 2024 season.
"We understand that this news is disappointing and that many of you were looking forward to another season of Bison baseball," the release said. "We share in your disappointment and want you to know that we are working hard to lay the groundwork for a successful 2024 season. Thank you for your support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to the ballpark soon."
Body and Nikki Erickson were announced as the new team owners in October. The old ownership group included co-owners Austin Byler, Aaron Nielson and Lee Griebe.