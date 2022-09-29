Brummer aces No. 8 at Prairie View Sep 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Dave Brummer used a 9-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 133-yard par-3 Hole No. 8 on Friday at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course.Bill Hosier and Ken Travis witnessed the ace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hole In One Golf Course Golf Prairie Dave Brummer Bill Hosier Ken Travis Ace Kingham Prairie View Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP FOOTBALL: East runs away from Rock Springs No. 19 BYU pulls away from UW in second half Pokes show fight in loss to BYU Wyoming-BYU showdown renews historic rivalry Hard work helped shape Lakin’s dominant start to 2022 season