CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham edged teammate Tyler Severin to win the 98th Wyoming State Amateur Championship on Sunday in Laramie.
Coe-Kirkham – who grew up in Sheridan – shot a 54-hole total of 7-under-par 206 at Glenn “Red” Jacoby Golf Course to win the title by three strokes.
“Winning this tournament means a lot being from Wyoming,” Kirkham said in a news release. “This is the state tournament that you really want to win. I’ve been playing in it for probably eight years. To finally get it done means a lot.”
Cheyenne Central grad Jared Edeen, who won the 2019 state amateur title, finished 12th at 11-over 224. Blake Danni – a 2019 Cheyenne East graduate – placed eighth in the men’s field.
Cheyenne men had a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s second flight. Todd Mattson won, while Yun Ro and Chuck Finney were second and third, respectively.
Ali Mulhall – who is 16 years old – won her third consecutive state amateur title with a 10-under 206, which was 13 shots better than runner up Samantha Hui. Mulhall carded three of the six sub-par rounds in the women’s field.
Cheyenne’s Barrett Georges won the women’s second flight at 37-over 253. Her Cheyenne Central teammate Katie Cobb was second at 259.