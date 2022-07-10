CHEYENNE – Ben Geyer bent his head backward and swung his club with one hand out of frustration when his ball rolled well past the cup on Hole No. 12 Sunday evening at the Airport Golf Course.
Geyer thought he could give himself a good look at birdie prior to hitting his second shot. Instead, he put the ball in a similar position to where he saved par during the second round.
Geyer made his putt from the back of the green to card a birdie for the fourth time in six holes to push his score to 18-under par. He followed with a long birdie putt on the par-5 Hole. No. 13 to move to 19-under.
Geyer added a birdie on the par-3 No. 14 to move to 20-under. That’s a score Geyer kept until the end to claim the championship at the 66th Tyrrell Auto Centers Wyoming State Open.
“You can’t be short to that pin, so I was frustrated with myself for making the same mistake twice,” the Arbuckle, California, resident said. “In reality, I made the right miss, but I didn’t trust myself enough.
“That was part of a crucial stretch because Brandon and the other guys were starting to make a move.”
Geyer came into the round 14-under, but netted a 6-under 64 in the final round. He had seven bridies and a bogey.
“I came out here expecting to have to birdie (Hole Nos. 1 and 2) because I was sure guys were going to come out here and go really low,” Geyer said. “When I parred both of those holes, I knew I was going to have to work really hard the rest of the day.”
Brandon Kida of San Diego was grouped with Geyer for the final round and had a front row seat for Geyer’s victory.
“The probably got off to a slower start than he had hoped, but he was really steady throughout,” said Kida, who moved to San Diego late last year. “He stuck with things and staid patient. That putt on 12 was a momentum-changer for him.”
Kida entered the round a stroke back of Geyer and finished in a five-way tie for third at 16-under. His round included four birdies, three bogeys and an eagle on the par-5 Hole No. 13. Kida’s second shot on that hole rolled within feet of the cup, and Kida easily sank the eagle putt.
Kida bogeyed his final two holes.
“I left a few out there on the course, but I hung in there and made a couple shots that made things interesting” Kida said. “.”
Zahkai Brown got off to a hot start, shooting 4-under-par after eagling the par-4 Hole No. 5. That got him to 15-under. Brown finished solo-second at 17-under.
“I played smart and had a good shot at birdie most of the round,” Brown said. “The greens slowed up after the weather delay and I couldn’t quite get their pace. I was still hitting the ball pretty solid, but I didn’t make any putts on the back side.
“You really had to hit it instead of letting it go slower.”
The round was twice delayed because of lightning. The first delay lasted just shy of an hour. The final group was able to finish one hole and tee off on another before the air horn was blown to suspend play a second time. That delay was shorter, but no less detrimental to most players. Officials warned players the tournament would be called and 36-hole stores reinstated.
Geyer was happy he didn’t have to win a shortened tournament.
“Mentally, it was tough to come back and play, but I’m glad we were able to finish,” he said. “If we had only had 36-hole scores, there would have been an asterisk there. It’s gratifying to know I’m the champion after 54 holes, especially the way I played my last 12 holes.”