CHEYENNE – Jim Bigelow of Cheyenne used a 6-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 160-yard, par-3 Hole No. 9 on Aug. 22 at Airport Golf Club.


The feat was witnessed by Milt Poteet, Dennis Sparks and Jeff Bennett all of Cheyenne.

