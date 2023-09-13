Golf stock photo

CHEYENNE — Sean Rainey used a sand wedge to score a hole-in-one on the par-3, 107-yard Hole No. 14 at the Airport Golf Club on Tuesday.


Steve Gissendanner, Lonnie Irvine and Dylan Skala were witnesses to the ace.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus