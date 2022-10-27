CHEYENNE – Wyoming golfers are accustomed to spending spring months knocking off rust.
Their games round into shape in June, and they typically have to put their clubs away sometime in October.
It’s a scenario Michael Loveland is all too familiar with, and one he wants to help fellow golfers avoid. That’s why he opened Private Green, a members-only indoor golf simulator at 1418 Logan Ave.
“If someone can build upon where they ended in the fall, they’ll only get better,” he said.
While there are other golf simulators in the Capital City, those are primarily entertainment-based. Private Green’s simulator gives users the option of playing rounds on a variety of courses, but its three-camera TrackMan technology makes it a top-level teaching tool.
The TrackMan cameras shoot at 300 frames per second, allowing golfers to easily see their swing flaws. The system also gives 40 data points, including where the ball impacted the face of the club, swing speed and ball speed.
“Phone cameras are pretty good, but they can be blurry when you slow them down, because they don’t shoot as many frames per second,” said Loveland, who coaches golf at Cheyenne South. “This gives you that next level of feedback because you can see where your arms are, where your hands are, where the club face is and that sort of thing.
“… TrackMan was the first one to give the PGA Tour its tracking system so you could see the flight of the ball on the screen. They’re the biggest name in golf. Ninety-eight of the top 100 players in the world use TrackMan.”
The system runs on an intuitive touch screen, allowing golfers to cycle through their data quickly. A tutorial on how to use the system is part of Loveland’s new-member orientation.
Convenience also sets Private Green apart from other simulators because members will be able to access the facility all hours of the day. As the name suggests, they’ll also be able to hone their golf skills in privacy.
“People can get self-conscious about people watching them or critiquing them when they’re on the course or on the driving range,” Loveland said. “Those people might not be watching or judging, but you’re still worried about it because you might not be very good. This gives players the opportunity to come play in a private environment, where they don’t have to worry about Joe Schmoes sniggering or something like that.
“Most golfers don’t do that because we all started somewhere, but golfers can be self-conscious about that, and that makes golf nerve-wracking.”
Current rates are $150 per month, $800 for six months or $1,500 for a full year. Loveland is offering a 10% discount for anyone who signs up before Nov. 1. He also will offer 30-minute trials to prospective members.
“They can schedule with me to come in, see what it’s all about, try it out and, hopefully, become a member after that,” Loveland said.
Players can bring up to three friends or family members with them during their visits, but non-members can only use the facility while accompanied by a member. Loveland also has talked with some in the city’s golf community who are interested in offering lessons.
“Depending on how much you use this, you could end up paying a lot less here than you would at other places,” Loveland said. “It’s going to save you money if you go more often. You’re not going to get better practicing once per week or so. You’re going to get better the more you practice and work on it.”