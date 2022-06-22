Sandman aces No. 14 at Airport Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE — Larry Sandman of Cheyenne used a pitching wedge to hit a hole-in-one on the 112-yard, par-3 Hole No. 14 Tuesday at the Airport Golf Course.The shot was witnessed by Stan Swain, Mike Jiacoletti and Ed Fernandez. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Top Mountain West basketball newcomers Aubrey Frentheway turned disappointment into success Former Central catcher Naughton back on the field LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 splits at Pueblo tourney LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 wins two at The Nuch