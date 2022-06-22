20220420-spts-Golf stock 03

CHEYENNE — Larry Sandman of Cheyenne used a pitching wedge to hit a hole-in-one on the 112-yard, par-3 Hole No. 14 Tuesday at the Airport Golf Course.

The shot was witnessed by Stan Swain, Mike Jiacoletti and Ed Fernandez.

