Thompson aces 10 at Country Club Jun 11, 2022 CHEYENNE – Rick Thompson of Cheyenne used an 8-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 162-yard, par-3 Hole No. 10 Thursday at Cheyenne Country Club.The shot was witness by Mitch Osborn, Jorden Mossey and Jeff Storey.