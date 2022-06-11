20220420-spts-Golf stock 01

CHEYENNE – Rick Thompson of Cheyenne used an 8-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 162-yard, par-3 Hole No. 10 Thursday at Cheyenne Country Club.

The shot was witness by Mitch Osborn, Jorden Mossey and Jeff Storey.

