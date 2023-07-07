CHEYENNE — A confluence of tournaments has helped bolster the field at the Tyrrell Auto Centers Wyoming State Open again this summer.

The 67th edition of the 54-hole professional golf tournament starts today at Airport Golf Course.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus