CHEYENNE — A confluence of tournaments has helped bolster the field at the Tyrrell Auto Centers Wyoming State Open again this summer.
The 67th edition of the 54-hole professional golf tournament starts today at Airport Golf Course.
The Laramie Open was contested last weekend, and the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendent tournament starts July 12 in nearby Berthoud, Colorado. The Korn Ferry Tour is essentially the PGA Tour’s minor league, and the Wyoming Open falls into a one-week gap on its schedule. The Capital City tournament gets a few players looking for competitive rounds prior to The Ascendent’s Monday qualifying event.
Even the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic has had a hand in making the Wyoming Open more competitive. Silvis, Illinois, is nearly 12 hours down Interstate 80 from Cheyenne, but the Wyoming Open is a convenient stop on the way home for players who didn’t qualify for the John Deere Classic earlier this week, Wyoming Open Director Mike Lepore said.
“There were a couple of guys who let me know they were going to withdraw from here if they qualified for the John Deere,” Lepore said. “One guy actually made it, but there are a couple more coming.
“We’re going to have a strong field again. Between what’s happening with the Korn Ferry down the road or the PGA halfway across the country and the tournament in Laramie, we have a bunch of good guys coming here.”
This year’s tournament field includes defending champion Ben Geyer. The Arbuckle, California, resident shot a 20-under-par 190 to win by five strokes last year. He fired a 6-under 64 during a final round that was delayed by lightning twice.
Laramie Open champion Ryan Cole is also slated to compete at the Wyoming Open.
There was no rain in this weekend’s forecast as of Thursday morning. However, Cheyenne has already had one of its rainiest springs and summers in recent memory, and this time of year often sees late-afternoon thunderstorms.
“The course is in great shape considering the winter we had and all the water we’ve had,” Lepore said. “If it stays cool, and the course stays soft, the scores are going to be really low. The ball won’t travel in the fairways much, but these guys will fire at pin locations.
“I know there are guys already out here practicing who are deciding whether to hit driver and go straight for the green on some of our par-4s. Unless they don’t know how to putt, the scores are going to be low. I’d expect an 18, 19 or 20 (under-par) to win it.”
Lepore noted that City of Cheyenne Golf Division manager Ron Conard and his staff have worked hard to patch areas of grass left bare by snow and ice lingering on them over the winter.
“It’s been a struggle, but the course is in good shape,” Lepore said. “Ron will have it ready to go. He always does.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
