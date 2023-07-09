wte-20230710-spts-BenGeyer01.jpg

Ben Geyer watches the flight of his drive on Hole No. 18 during a playoff that decided the winner of the 67th Wyoming State Open at Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne.

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Ben Geyer went through a stretch of bad golf this spring.

As much as he wanted to feel sorry for himself, he knew his work ethic hadn’t earned him a pity party.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus