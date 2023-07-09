CHEYENNE – Ben Geyer went through a stretch of bad golf this spring.
As much as he wanted to feel sorry for himself, he knew his work ethic hadn’t earned him a pity party.
“I had a bit of a rough conversation with myself,” Geyer said. “I wasn’t feeling sorry for myself. I knew I needed to make the right decisions and put the time in. I’ve been working my (butt) off, and the winning only makes me want to work more.”
The Arbuckle, California, resident committed himself to putting in the practice time necessary to give himself a fighting chance in professional golf’s minor leagues. He captured a victory in May and another in June.
On Sunday, Geyer birdied a playoff hole to win his second consecutive Wyoming State Open championship at Airport Golf Club. Geyer closed the 67th edition of the 54-hole tournament at 14-under-par 196.
The par-4 Hole No. 18 was the bonus hole. Both Geyer and Jhared Hack stuck their second shots within a foot of the pin, while Ryan Cole sent his second shot over the green. Hack’s birdie putt stopped within inches of the hole. Geyer drained his putt to claim the $10,000 winner’s check.
Geyer played solid during the first two rounds, carding a 3-under 67 during Friday’s opening round followed by a 4-under Saturday. He was going to have work to do in order to repeat with Peyton Shore of Saluda, South Carolina, holding the 36-hole lead at 12-under 128.
Geyer birdied his first four holes Sunday and make the turn at 5-under thanks to another birdie on Hole No. 8. He added birdies on Hole Nos. 10, 11 and 12 to get to 8-under. A bogey on the par-4 Hole No. 16 was the only blemish on Geyer’s scorecard.
“I knew I was playing damn good golf, but I thought I’d have to get to 59 or something to give myself a chance to win,” Geyer said. “I didn’t know how those guys were playing.”
“I played really nice in all three rounds,” Geyer said. “The first round, I had three three-putts and two three-putts in the second round. I was avoiding the three-putt (Sunday), and tearing it up early. I had 25 feet for eagle on 13 and three-putted that, and then three-putted 16 for bogey. I had seven three-putts this year, which was the complete opposite from last year.”
Hack also fired a 7-under during the final round. The Las Vegas resident was playing in the penultimate group and netted four birdies on the front nine. Hack eagled the par-5 Hole No. 10 to get to 6-under, and birdied the par-3 Hole No. 11 to move to 7-under for the round and 14-under for the tournament.
He gave a stroke back when he bogeyed the par-4 Hole No. 12, but got that shot back when he birdied the par-4 Hole No. 15.
“I was cruising,” Hack said. “I didn’t make that bad of a drive on 12, but I kind of tugged it a little bit. I kind of thought I needed to make two or three (birdies) coming in, but I just didn’t.”
Shore led after both the first and second rounds, and finished in a tie for 12th at 9-under 201. He shot a 3-over 73 in Sunday’s final round.
“I got off to a bad start on (Hole No.) 3, battled back and got it even,” Shore said. “I played really well after 4, but I couldn’t make any putts. I never really had the feel of the greens all week. I just didn’t make any putts.
“I couldn’t get a feel for the speed. I never got going, and you have to get going out here.”
Amateur Walker Franklin was the clubhouse leader for quite some time Sunday. The Westminster, Colorado, product shot 6-under Sunday to get to 13-under for the tournament.