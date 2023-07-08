CHEYENNE – Peyton Shore found himself in a few bad spots during the second round of the 67th Wyoming State Open golf tournament Saturday.
Shore was able to overcome those rare moments of trouble and shoot a 5-under-par 65 to maintain his lead. The Saluda, South Carolina, resident is now 12-under after two rounds, and holds a two-stroke lead heading into today’s final round at Airport Golf Club.
“I just tried to do the same thing. I tried not to think about winning or anything else,” Shore said. “I was just trying to think about playing to spots and taking things one shot at a time. I know that’s cliché, but that’s all I was trying to do.”
Shore found trouble early in his round, putting his drive under a pine tree on just right of the green on Hole No. 2. The lie didn’t leave him enough room for a back swing, which forced him to use a 3-wood to putt the ball out into the rough. Shore knocked his chip within a few feet of the hole and saved par.
It was that kind of day for Shore, who is playing in his second Wyoming Open.
The 27-year-old made the turn onto the back nine at 3-under 31 thanks to birdies on Hole Nos. 1, 5 and 8. He eagled the par-5 Hole No. 10. Birdies on Hole Nos. 13 and 15 made up for bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18.
“I got off to a good start, and had a bunch of par saves that were big,” Shore said. “I putted well, too. I made a couple four-, five-, six-footers that kept momentum going. I never got behind the eight-ball.”
Ryan Cole’s westward swing has gone well. The Mount Airy, Maryland, resident won the title at last week’s Laramie Open. Before that, he qualified for a spot in the Colorado Open.
On Saturday, Cole fired a 9-under 61 to catapult into second place at 10-under for the tournament. He started the round on the back nine, and birdied five of his first seven holes. Cole added two more birdies after making the turn to get to 7-under.
Cole’s 61 is two strokes off matching the Airport Golf Course record of 59 set by Barry Conser in 1994.
“I struggled a little bit (Friday),” Cole said. “The course is kind of new to me, and I didn’t know where I was going on some of the holes. The pace kind of got to us, too. It was pretty slow, but we were able to get out early and move along better (Saturday).
“I hit a lot of close shots, took advantage of the drive-able holes and the two par-5s. I didn’t make too many (long) putts. I made a couple, but I mostly did what I needed to do.”
Jake Ezell shot his second consecutive 4-under 66, and sits in a four-way tie for third at 8-under 132. The Austin, Texas, resident credits spending Friday night doing his homework with helping him play steady.
“I made a change in my game plan from last year, because I was doing fine and then went long of two greens,” Ezell said. “That cost me seven shots and I missed the cut by one. I looked back at all my old pin sheets and looked back at where the big numbers were, and have done a good job of eliminating those big numbers so far.
“You have to be aggressive with driver out here, but you absolutely can’t go long anytime the pin is in the back (of the green).”
Trey Massey of Lander was tied for fifth after the opening round, and backed that score with a 67 on Saturday. He is now tied for third at 8-under 132. Saturday’s round was a direct contrast with his second round in 2022. That day, he followed an opening-round 65 with a 70 that dropped him out of contention.
“I had a lot clearer mindset (Saturday),” Massey said. “I shot even on the front and had three wedges in my hand from about 40 yards and had three three-putts. It was kind of aggravating, but I stayed patient and started to see some putts fall.
“… I played the hard holes good, and was in position on the easy ones and made par.”
The first few holes at Airport Golf Club were unkind to Tanner Johnson during the first round. The left-hander sent his drive on Hole No. 2 left of the fairway and onto Central Avenue. His drive on Hole No. 3 also went left into tall grass that surrounds Kiwanis Lake. Johnson still managed to card a 2-under 68.
Saturday’s second round was a much different story. The Las Vegas resident fired a bogey-free 6-under 64, and is 8-under for the tournament.
“I hit every green and was super consistent,” he said. “I made quite a few putts and had some good par saves. … I didn’t go for all the drive-able par-4s. I hit a couple 4-irons off the tee to put myself in play and have a look at one or two more birdies.
“Laying back instead of trying to push it as hard I can helped me a little bit.”
Former University of Wyoming standout Tyler Severin is also tied for third at 8-under after posting a 2-under 68 on Saturday. Defending Wyoming Open champion Ben Geyer sits at 7-under after two rounds thanks to a 4-under 66 Saturday.
Andrew Wilkinson of Zephyrhills, Florida, is also in that group knotted at 7-under. He birdied the first three holes on his way to a 65 in the second round.
“It was nice to get off to a hot start, but I had to be patient,” said Wilkinson, who played in Shore’s foursome the past two days. “This is the type of course you can get after, but there are also a couple spots that can get you. You have to stick to your routine and your gameplan, and I did that all through the round.”