CHEYENNE – Peyton Shore found himself in a few bad spots during the second round of the 67th Wyoming State Open golf tournament Saturday.

Shore was able to overcome those rare moments of trouble and shoot a 5-under-par 65 to maintain his lead. The Saluda, South Carolina, resident is now 12-under after two rounds, and holds a two-stroke lead heading into today’s final round at Airport Golf Club.


