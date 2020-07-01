20190714-spts-golf-mc-02.JPG
Tyler Torano tees off during the Wyoming State Open golf tournament on July 13, 2019, at Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Open, which is in its 63rd year, is a 54-hole tournament hosting both professionals and amateurs from across the nation. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 64th Tyrrell Wyoming State Open will be played starting July 10.

Longtime fans of the city’s lone professional golf tournament will see changes to accommodate existing public health orders for the COVID-19 pandemic.

