Aaron Gallant Mug

Cheyenne Capitals winger and captain Aaron Gallant.

CHEYENNE – When he was 4 years old, Cheyenne Capitals winger Aaron Gallant stepped onto the ice for the first time. He proceeded to face plant into the ice, but bounced right back up and laughed it off.

It was at that moment both he and his father knew he was destined to be a hockey player.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus