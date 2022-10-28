CHEYENNE – When he was 4 years old, Cheyenne Capitals winger Aaron Gallant stepped onto the ice for the first time. He proceeded to face plant into the ice, but bounced right back up and laughed it off.
It was at that moment both he and his father knew he was destined to be a hockey player.
Gallant, known colloquially as “AG” by his teammates, was named captain of the Cheyenne Capitals for the upcoming season, and is eager to restore Cheyenne hockey to its winning ways.
“It makes me really excited to know that I have a group of guys that look up to me, and (I can) hopefully help (them) get better,” Gallant said. “I like being the guy that my teammates look to when the pressure is on.”
As a native of Cheyenne, Gallant grew up around the rink and playing the sport of hockey. However, living in Cheyenne and playing the game he loves has presented some challenges through the years.
For instance, with only one sheet of ice in the city, practice time can be hard to come by. Also, for roughly five to six months out of the year, the ice at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center is removed, making playing and practicing on ice within city limits impossible.
He grew up watching and studying the games of his two favorite players: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sydney Crosby and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau. The two players have helped shape Gallant’s game into what it is today.
Crosby, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 National Hockey League Entry draft, is the prototypical forward, and is one of the most dynamic forwards to ever play the game. He has helped show Gallant how to play the right way.
Gaudreau, who was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, is an undersized forward (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) that has dominated the NHL since becoming a full-time starter in 2015. As an undersized forward himself, Gallant takes a lot of inspiration from what Gaudreau has done throughout his career.
“All my life, people have been telling me that I am too small to play hockey, or that I will never make it to the next level,” Gallant said. “I’m still playing and still kicking. I really like when people tell me that, because then it makes me feel like they underestimate me, and it makes my game a lot easier.”
Despite facing some adversity during the previous season, Gallant had a standout year for the Capitals. During a four-game weekend in Casper, Gallant separated his shoulder and was mildly concussed on a check from behind in the first game of the weekend. Later on in the year, something came up with his family, and he was forced to miss the games in Jackson. All in all, he missed six of the Capitals’ 20 games last season.
It is easy to think the adversity he faced would have slowed him down, but it did not. In just 14 games played, Gallant led the team and league with 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists, 2.64 points per game), according to Elite Prospects. Gallant also emerged as one of the key leaders on the team, despite not sporting a letter on his jersey.
“I thought I had a lot of chemistry with my line mates last year,” Gallant said. “I just had a lot of good chances and buried them. … I don’t think there is a better feeling than setting your buddy up on the back door and watching them get to celebrate.”
Capitals coach Patrick Cunningham had high praise for his senior captain’s abilities. Cunningham said Gallant’s skating and team-first attitude are some of his best attributes on the ice.
Hockey players are arguably the most superstitious athletes in all of sports, and Gallant is no exception. Similar to Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin, Gallant has to be the final player off the ice during warm-ups. He also said that before each game, he always puts his right glove on before his left, but is unsure why he does it.
“He is always looking to set his teammates up,” Cunningham said. “He makes a lot of good passes to them. On top of all of that, he has a great shot. When he feels like he has a shot to take, he has a pretty good chance of putting it in the back of the net.”
With the upcoming season on the horizon, Gallant is ready to put last season to rest. Despite his success, the team struggled last season and finished under .500. Knowing that has made it easy for him to focus on improving even further this season, he said.
“It keeps me in it to know that our team didn’t do as well as we had hoped last season,” Gallant said. “That is always that driving factor that you want your team to be better, despite how well you do.”
It is pretty easy to see what Gallant has meant to the Capitals team. When walking into the rink at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, Gallant’s banner is hanging among seven other seniors. It’s a surreal feeling, Gallant said. With the season starting Saturday, Gallant will get his chance to show that in real time.
“He’s just a really good kid,” Cunningham said. “He is super coachable, really easy to be around, always eager to learn and to get better. He is really interested in making his teammates around him better.”