CHEYENNE – Tyler McCulloch tallied two goals and two assists to help the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team to an 8-4 victory over visiting Douglas on Sunday morning.
Wyatt Vasko scored two goals, while Lawrence Looby had one goal and three assists. Byson Taylor and Jack Bechtel had one goal and one assist apiece. Noah Robert chipped in with one goal.
Christian Streuber dished out two assists, while Kaden Bules, Timber Woods and Nathan Woytenko all had one assist for Cheyenne (5-13-2).