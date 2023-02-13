CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team scored four first-period goals during a 4-2 victory Sunday morning at Douglas.
Aaron Gallant netted Cheyenne’s first two goals, while Jaxon Noe and Dylan Harris rounded out the scoring. Tyler Box dished out a pair of assists. Tyler McCulloch also had an assist.
Isaak Erickson stopped 60 of the 62 shots he faced.
