CheyenneCapitalsBlueLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Patrick McGrath scored two goals and assisted on another to help Douglas to a 5-2 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team on Saturday.

Cheyenne got a goal and an assist from Aaron Gallant, and a goal from Dylan Harris. Kyler Collins assisted on Gallant’s goal.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus