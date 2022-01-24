Cheyenne Capitals hockey logo

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team lost to visiting Casper 8-3 on Sunday morning at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center.

Christian Steuber scored twice and assisted on another goal for Cheyenne (4-10). Aaron Galant added one goal and one assist. Caleb Hemenway notched two assists.

Goaltender William Bechtel stopped 33 shots.

The Capitals play Gillette’s junior varsity squad at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

