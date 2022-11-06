CheyenneCapitalsWhiteLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Zoey Brown scored late in the third period to help the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team to a 1-1 tie against Jackson on Saturday.

The Capitals (1-0-2) fell behind early in the first period when Petra Cernicek scored an unassisted goal on a power play.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus