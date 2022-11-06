Capitals girls forge tie with Jackson Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Zoey Brown scored late in the third period to help the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team to a 1-1 tie against Jackson on Saturday.The Capitals (1-0-2) fell behind early in the first period when Petra Cernicek scored an unassisted goal on a power play.Brown’s equalizer was assisted by Maya Miller.Cheyenne goaltender Jailey McCart stopped 19 shots.The teams square off again at 7:15 a.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoey Brown Jailey Mccart Sport Cheyenne Capitals Equalizer Hockey Team Jackson Cheyenne Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game Poke in the Pros: Wingard excels on special teams for Jags