CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team did something Saturday it couldn’t do in four previous tries: Beat Pinedale.
Cheyenne got five goals and an assist from Katherine Looby to close round-robin play at the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League B state tournament with a 7-2 win over the Glaciers.
The teams meet again at 9 this morning for the state championship at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center.
“We needed to play a full game against them,” Looby said. “The other times we played them, I felt like we played maybe one or two good periods. We played well as a team, and that helped a lot.
“We’re a much different team than the times we played them earlier. We really trusted each other and believed that someone would pick up the slack if we let down.”
Looby scored nine goals and assisted on three others during the regular season, but has netted nine goals and four assists in three state tournament games.
“She did everything she was taught,” Capitals coach Jesse Plamann said. “We always tell them go wide with the puck with their feet, take it in and go.”
Looby gave the Capitals (9-13-1) a 1-0 lead during the first period by beating a defender around the net and stuffing the puck between Pinedale goaltender Zoey Bonney and the right post.
Pinedale (11-11-1) responded minutes later when Cora Murphy backhanded a puck that came off the boards past Cheyenne goalie Jailey McCart.
Looby put Cheyenne up 2-1 when a Glaciers defender misplayed a puck, leaving Looby one-on-one with Bonney.
Anna Anderson scored the eventual game winner with 4:31 remaining in the opening period when she skated onto a loose puck in space for a power play goal.
“We’ve really been working on our passing, timing and cycling,” Anderson said.
Cheyenne held a 4-2 lead entering the third period.
Looby got her third goal midway through the frame when she took a puck end-to-end from behind her own net and down the left boards for an unassisted tally. Anabella Fausett cut the lead back to two goals when she scored off the rebound of a Lexi Harper shot.
The Capitals had to sweat out a third period that saw them often short-handed. Four of their eight penalties in the game came in the final 8 minutes.
“When you’re short-handed, you can’t give them any space,” Anderson said. “If you give them space, they can shoot. You have to work a lot harder when you’re short-handed.”
Looby scored a short-handed goal a mere 25 seconds into the third on a penalty that carried over from the second period. Looby and Allana Plamann added goals with Cheyenne two players down.
“We put good pressure on the puck, continued to attack and stayed with the game plan we had going in,” Jesse Plamann said. “We did a good job of tying up their best player and covering her up.
“It worked out just like we had planned. We couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”
Cheyenne 13 Douglas 1
The Capitals started their day Saturday with a 13-1 win over Douglas.
Looby scored two goals and assisted on two others, while Allana Plamann added two goals of her own. Anderson chipped in with a goal and three assists, while Maya Miller, Olivia Gore and Aleah Plamann all scored one goal and dished out two assists.
Aubrie Hasenauer had a goal and an assist. Hailee Sayers, Tatum Finnoff, Morgan Woytenko and Cora Byelich also netted goals for Cheyenne.
McCart turned away nine of the 10 shots she faced.