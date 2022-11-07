Capitals girls rally to beat Jackson Nov 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Maya Miller scored in the third period to help the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Jackson on Sunday.Miller’s goal came off assists from Haizlee Gill and Tatum Finoff.Jackson scored in the first period before Zoey Brown leveled the score with an assist from Anna Anderson during the second period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maya Miller Jackson Hockey Team Sport Cheyenne Capitals Third Period First Period Zoey Brown Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Burns captures first state title in 30 years PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game