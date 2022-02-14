CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team overcame a slow start to beat Pinedale 3-2 in overtime to win the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B state championship Sunday morning at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center.
Pinedale – which owned a 4-1 record against Cheyenne entering Sunday – scored both its goals in the game’s first 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
“The biggest thing that happened was our goalie settled in,” Capitals coach Jesse Plamann said. “She gave up goals on the first two shots she saw. Once she settled in, she did fantastic and didn’t give up another goal.
“The defense buckled down and shut them down for two-and-three-quarters periods. They got into people’s faces and didn’t give up any free shots.”
Cheyenne goaltender Jailey McCart finished with 20 saves.
The Capitals (10-13-1) got goals in the second and third periods to force overtime. They took their only lead of the game when Aleah Plamann picked up a rebound off the boards behind the net and stuffed the puck between Glaciers’ goaltender Zoey Bonney and the left post.
“I saw the puck wrap around after Kelsey (Sarne) shot it, and I grabbed it and chucked it right in,” Aleah Plamann said. “I was really nervous when I first got the puck. It feels really good to score the game-winning goal in my first state tournament.
“I’m really happy that I could help our seniors and everyone else win state. We wanted to win really bad.”
The Glaciers (11-12-1) scored just 1:26 into the game when Ellie Jensen carried the puck into the offensive zone and wristed a shot between McCart and the right post. They extended the advantage to 2-0 when Anabella Fausett scored from the right side a little more than a minute later.
Cheyenne entered the game confident after beating Pinedale 7-2 during round-robin play Saturday afternoon. The Glaciers’ quick scores never dented that confidence.
“It felt awesome winning against them (Saturday), but maybe we came in here with a little too much confidence,” said Maya Miller, who was named to the all-state team Saturday. “It’s always been a hard battle with Pinedale because they’re really talented.
“Even though we gave up those two goals early, we were still confident we could pull it out.”
Katherine Looby got the Capitals on the scoreboard just 30 seconds into the second period when she took a pass from Anna Anderson on the left side and scored under pressure from two Pinedale defenders.
Looby tied the game 2-2 at the 2:32 mark of the third. She took a pass from Kelsey Sarne along the right boards, crossed the ice and beat two defenders along the left boards leaving her one-on-one with Bonney.
Cheyenne outshot Pinedale 34-22. The Capitals were confident they could eventually find the back of the net if they kept the pressure on.
“We knew Pinedale was going to be our hardest competition of the weekend, and giving up those two goals right off the bat kind of put us down a little,” Sarne said. “I tried to keep the team up and in the right head space.
“Seeing how many shots we were getting kept us motivated and kept us pushing.”