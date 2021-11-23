Cheyenne Capitals hockey logo

CHEYENNE – The Gillette Grizzlies under-18 boys hockey team finished a weekend sweep of the Cheyenne Capitals with a 7-2 victory Sunday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.

The Grizzlies notched three goals in the first period and took a 5-1 advantage into the third.

Patrick Lynch scored four goals, while Wyatt Norstegaard had two goals and an assist. Mason Phelps tallied one goal of his own.

Cheyenne (2-4) got goals from Christian Streuber and Tej Hari. Erich Streuber had an assist.

Tryan Gill turned away 33 shots for the Capitals, who return to action Dec. 3 at Casper.

Capitals girls fall at Jackson

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team fell at Jackson 10-2 on Sunday.

August Otto scored two goals and assisted on three others, while Gabriella Batchen and Petra Cernicek scored four and three goals, respectively.

Hazel Beastsrom notched on goal and one assist for the Moose.

Cheyenne (0-6) got one goal from both Allana Plamann and Maya Miller.

Goaltender Jailey McCart posted 28 saves.

The Capitals host Douglas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

