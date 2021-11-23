CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals boys lose to visiting Gillette Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Gillette Grizzlies under-18 boys hockey team finished a weekend sweep of the Cheyenne Capitals with a 7-2 victory Sunday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.The Grizzlies notched three goals in the first period and took a 5-1 advantage into the third.Patrick Lynch scored four goals, while Wyatt Norstegaard had two goals and an assist. Mason Phelps tallied one goal of his own.Cheyenne (2-4) got goals from Christian Streuber and Tej Hari. Erich Streuber had an assist.Tryan Gill turned away 33 shots for the Capitals, who return to action Dec. 3 at Casper.Capitals girls fall at JacksonCHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team fell at Jackson 10-2 on Sunday.August Otto scored two goals and assisted on three others, while Gabriella Batchen and Petra Cernicek scored four and three goals, respectively.Hazel Beastsrom notched on goal and one assist for the Moose.Cheyenne (0-6) got one goal from both Allana Plamann and Maya Miller.Goaltender Jailey McCart posted 28 saves.The Capitals host Douglas at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goal Cheyenne Capitals Hockey Team Cheyenne Gillette Grizzlies Sport Assist Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Post 6 baseball adds four to its hall of fame Crall’s journey sets example for Cowboys Cowboys throttle Utah State to become bowl eligible Snow report for Nov. 17, 2021 UW looks to slow down balanced Utah State offense Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists