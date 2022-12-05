CHEYENNE – A three-goal outburst in the third period helped Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team to a 5-4 victory over the Gillette varsity on Sunday morning at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center.
The score was knotted 2-2 heading into the final period before Cheyenne (5-7) got goals from Tyler Box and Dylan Harris to pull ahead 4-2.
Gillette cut the lead to 4-3 with a power play goal before Kyler Collins scored the eventual game-winner off an assist from Harris. The Grizzlies added a late goal to trim Cheyenne’s lead to 5-4.
Collins and Box both scored two goals and dished out an assist. Tyler McCulloch and Aaron Gallant both chipped in with two assists, while Noah Robert added one. Goaltender Will Bechtel recorded 34 saves.
Late Saturday night, Gillette fought off the Capitals for a 4-3 victory. The Grizzlies took a 2-0 lead after the first period before a pair of goals from Box tied the score 2-2 in the second period. Gillette regained the lead with a goal midway through the second.
Collins got a power play goal during the third period to knot the score 3-3. Leo Eiland put the Grizzlies’ ahead for good with an unassisted goal.
In addition to his two goals, Box had an assist. McCulloch, Gallant. Jaxon Noe and Zeman Collins all had assists.