CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals girls beat Douglas Jan 30, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Katherine Looby netted three goals and had an assist for the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls in a 5-1 win over Douglas on Saturday.Anna Anderson added two goals and an assist while Eva Collins, Kelsey Sarne, and Olivia Gore each had an assist.Jailey McCart stopped nine shots in goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central investigated complaints against Apodaca South's Maurie Alexander shines with skill, strength Boise State tops latest MW power rankings Central pulls away late, outlasts T-Birds UW edged out by Boise State in first-place matchup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists