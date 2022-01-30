Cheyenne Capitals hockey logo

CHEYENNE — Katherine Looby netted three goals and had an assist for the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls in a 5-1 win over Douglas on Saturday.

Anna Anderson added two goals and an assist while Eva Collins, Kelsey Sarne, and Olivia Gore each had an assist.

Jailey McCart stopped nine shots in goal.

