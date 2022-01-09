Cheyenne Capitals hockey logo

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team lost a pair of games to Park County, and was nipped by Gillette.

The Capitals (2-11) fell to Park County 11-3 late Friday. The Ice Cats picked up an 11-1 win on Saturday morning. Cheyenne lost to Gillette 4-3 on Saturday evening.

Katherine Looby scored three of the Caps’ four goals against Park County. Anna Anderson netted the other. Kelsey Sarne, Cora Byelich, Maya Miller and Allana Plamann dished out assists.

Goaltender Jailey McCarty posted 68 saves across those two games.

Against Gillette, Miller scored twice and assisted on another goal. Allana Plamman also scored for Cheyenne, while Anderson added an assist. McCart recorded 44 saves.

Cheyenne closes the weekend by hosting Gillette at 9:15 a.m. today at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.

