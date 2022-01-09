CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals girls drop three games Jan 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team lost a pair of games to Park County, and was nipped by Gillette.The Capitals (2-11) fell to Park County 11-3 late Friday. The Ice Cats picked up an 11-1 win on Saturday morning. Cheyenne lost to Gillette 4-3 on Saturday evening.Katherine Looby scored three of the Caps’ four goals against Park County. Anna Anderson netted the other. Kelsey Sarne, Cora Byelich, Maya Miller and Allana Plamann dished out assists.Goaltender Jailey McCarty posted 68 saves across those two games.Against Gillette, Miller scored twice and assisted on another goal. Allana Plamman also scored for Cheyenne, while Anderson added an assist. McCart recorded 44 saves.Cheyenne closes the weekend by hosting Gillette at 9:15 a.m. today at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Forwoods honored as region’s top rec soccer coaches Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs Positive takeaways as UW football enters off-season MW meets multiple times to discuss COVID developments Analytics expert Ken Pomeroy got his start at UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists