CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals girls edge out Laramie

CHEYENNE — Tatum Finnoff scored the lone goal of the game to help the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team to a 1-0 win over Laramie on Friday.

Finnoff's goal came in the first period off an assist from Cora Byelich.

Jailey McCart had 39 saves for Cheyenne. Cheyenne outshot Laramie 40-21.

Capitals boys defeat Sheridan 6-4

CHEYENNE — Christian Streuber netted four goals for the Cheyenne Capitals under-18 boys squad in a 6-4 win over Sheridan on Friday.

Aaron Gallant scored the other two goals and also dished out two assists. Tyler McCulloch and Nathan Woytenko each had an assist. William Bechtel had 24 saves for Cheyenne.