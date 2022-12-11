CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals girls pick up a win and tie against Laramie Dec 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team went 1-0-1 against Laramie in their weekend series.Maya Miller broke the ice in the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. She also sealed the game late with an empty net goal. Goaltender Jailey McCart also recorded a 19-save shutout.The Capitals held a 3-0 lead heading into the third period Saturday, but Laramie scored four unanswered goals in the third, including three goals in 35 seconds, to take the lead.Miller capped off her hat-trick effort at the 15:19 mark of the third period to tie the game at four. Neither team was able to score again in the final four minutes and 21 seconds of the game.Miller led the Capitals in scoring, finishing the game with three goals and one assist. Tatum Finoff had the only other goal for Cheyenne.Hazel Jazen pitched in a goal and two assists for Laramie, and factored in on the final two goals for the team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Goal Laramie Miller Sport Cheyenne Capitals Hat Trick Hockey Team Third Period Effort Jailey Mccart Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Despite injuries and transfer news, Cowboys focused on a bowl win in Arizona Wyoming girls embark on first sanctioned wrestling season BOYS BASKETBALL: Central opens with win Central looks to recapture magic under Shaffer Local Briefs Driskill, Sommers to take part in legislative webinar with AARP Wyoming Government meetings 12-12-2022 High school students receive journalism, yearbook awards during convention City, state seek input on public transit route to northern Colorado Another $12.68 million added to Wyoming unclaimed property pot City seeks master plumber to fill vacancy on Contractor Licensing Board Mayor's Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit City Council Ward 3 to hold City Council and Coffee open house City of Cheyenne accepting applications for three board vacancies Department of Workforce Services sees increase in scam messages Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 6, 2022