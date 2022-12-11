CheyenneCapitalsRedLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team went 1-0-1 against Laramie in their weekend series.

Maya Miller broke the ice in the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.  She also sealed the game late with an empty net goal. Goaltender Jailey McCart also recorded a 19-save shutout.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus