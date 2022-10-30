CLUB HOCKEY: Capitals girls tie Pinedale Oct 30, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Cheyenne grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second period, but finished in a 3-3 tie with visiting Pinedale on Saturday.Maya Miller had a goal and an assist, while Eva Collins and Haizlee Gill both tallied a goal.Jazmine Howard dished out an assist.Capitals goaltender Jailey McCart turned away 22 shots.Jackson boys 5Cheyenne 3CHEYENNE – Aaron Gallant had two goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team during a 5-3 loss to the Jackson varsity on Saturday.Tyler Box finished with a goal and an assist for Cheyenne (0-2). Dylan Harris also had an assist.Capitals goaltender Isaak Erickson stopped 43 shots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Cheyenne Sport Isaak Erickson Shot Goal Hockey Team Jazmine Howard Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central senior John Deti's first touchdown had added significance Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys carrying momentum into road matchup with Hawaii Aaron Gallant looks to help restore winning culture with Cheyenne hockey Boise State maintains No. 1 ranking in Mountain West