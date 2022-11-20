CLUB HOCKEY: Gillette boys pull away from Cheyenne Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – A pair of third-period goals lifted Gillette to a 6-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals boys hockey team Saturday night in Gillette.Gillette led 3-2 after the first period. Cheyenne rallied to tie the score 4-4 in the second.Aaron Gallant scored three goals and dished out an assist for the Capitals (4-5), while Tyler Box added one goal and two assists. Kyler Collins and Jaxon Noe added assists.Isaak Erickson turned away 54 shots for Cheyenne.The teams play again at noon today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gillette Assist Cheyenne Sport Hockey Team Goal Third Period First Period Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive Cowboys hold off Colorado State 14-13, improve to 5-1 in Mountain West Dalton Schaefer overcame injuries to shine in state title game From recess superstar to Border War hero, Jayden Clemons embraces his role Tale of the Tape: Boise State at Wyoming Local Briefs Business briefs for 11-19-22 UW appoints first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion South High School Art Club will host 2022 Turkey Stampede Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill Cheyenne high school speech and debate teams win awards Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting in national forests Cheyenne Animal Control changes hours of operation Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 15, 2022