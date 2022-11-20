CheyenneCapitalsBlueLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – A pair of third-period goals lifted Gillette to a 6-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals boys hockey team Saturday night in Gillette.

Gillette led 3-2 after the first period. Cheyenne rallied to tie the score 4-4 in the second.


