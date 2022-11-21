CheyenneCapitalsRedLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Mason Phelps’ third-period goal was the difference in Gillette’s 5-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team Sunday afternoon in Gillette.

Phelps also dished out two assists for the Grizzlies (8-0).


