CLUB HOCKEY: Third-period goal lifts Gillette boys over Cheyenne Nov 21, 2022

CHEYENNE – Mason Phelps' third-period goal was the difference in Gillette's 5-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team Sunday afternoon in Gillette.Phelps also dished out two assists for the Grizzlies (8-0).Cheyenne (4-6) held a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to the first of Tyler McCulloch's three goals. He put them up 2-0 in the second.Gillette rattled off four consecutive goals to pull ahead 4-2. McCulloch's final goal cut the lead to 4-3.Dylan Harris knotted the score 4-4 with a power play goal in the third.McCulloch also had an assist, as did Harris. Tyler Box dished out two assists, while Kyler Collins and Aaron Gallant had one each.Goaltender Will Bechtel stopped 48 of the 53 shots he faced.