CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals girls hockey team picked up two wins and one loss on the road on Friday and Saturday.
The Capitals knocked off Casper-Douglas in both games, outscoring the Oilers 22-0. They also outshot Casper-Douglas 138-13.
Paisely Chadwell led the Capitals in goals in the two games, posting five goals and six points. Zoey Branch posted six assists during the games, as well.
The Capitals had a rough go against Yellowstone on Saturday, picking up a 7-1 loss. Paisley Chadwell scored the lone goal for Cheyenne, coming at 14:41 in the first quarter.
