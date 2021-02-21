Cheyenne Capitals

CHEYENNE — Sierra Sinclair scored two goals to help the Under-19 Cheyenne Capitals grab a 5-4 win over Laramie on Saturday.

Maya Miller netted a goal and tallied three assists. Katherine Looby also had a goal and added two assists. Eva Collins scored the Capitals’ other goal.

The Capitals dropped its second game of the day to Sheridan 6-5.

Miller scored three goals in the loss while Audriana Howard and Allana Plamann each netted one. Looby, Haley Sayers and Aubrie Hasenauer each added one assist against Sheridan.

