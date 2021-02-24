CHEYENNE – Amelia Stopher scored three goals and dished out one assist to help the Sheridan Hawks under-19 girls hockey team to a 7-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B state championship Sunday in Pinedale.
The game was tied 2-2 after the first period, but Sheridan pulled ahead 5-3 after the second.
Cheyenne got two goals from Katherine Looby, and one each from Eva Collins and Allana Plamann.
Maya Miller finished with two assists, while Aubrie Hasenauer and Olivia Gore each had one.
Capitals goaltender Jailee McCart recorded 28 saves.
Miller also was named to the all-state team. She finished the season with 37 goals and 20 assists.