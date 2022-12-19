CheyenneCapitalsRedLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Miles City Generals scored a pair of second-period goals to beat the visiting Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls 3-1 on Sunday morning in Miles City, Montana.

Tatum Finnoff scored Cheyenne’s lone goal off assists from Maya Miller and Cora Byelich. That goal knotted the score 1-1.


