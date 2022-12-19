GIRLS HOCKEY: Cheyenne falls at Miles City Dec 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Miles City Generals scored a pair of second-period goals to beat the visiting Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls 3-1 on Sunday morning in Miles City, Montana.Tatum Finnoff scored Cheyenne’s lone goal off assists from Maya Miller and Cora Byelich. That goal knotted the score 1-1.Goaltender Jailey McCart stopped 22 shots for the Capitals (4-3-3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miles City Jailey Mccart Goal Sport Cheyenne Capitals Pair Shot Second Period Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now James Brown III thriving while playing out of position for Central Jorge Lugo Arenas returns home to coach LCCC women's soccer Casper native Cameron Burkett breaks UW freshman shot put record in first college meet Bohl not naming starting running back ahead of Arizona Bowl against Ohio Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Local Briefs Government meetings 12-19-2022 Cheyenne musician performs with Oberlin College at Carnegie Hall Wyoming occupational fatalities decrease to 27 in 2021, DWS reports Wyoming's ERAP funding expected to last through early spring UW Extension releases report on horn fly management for beef cattle Registration now open for 2023 Leap Into Leadership Conference Gordon signs order allowing propane delivery outside daylight hours Road closure on Windmill as CFR responds to Compost Facility fire 21 years of LCCC Wingspan newspaper issues available online Ascension Lutheran Church to offer Blue Christmas service Dec. 21 Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 13, 2022