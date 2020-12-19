CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls club hockey team scored a pair of third-period goals to forge a 5-5 tie with visiting Gillette on Friday.

Anna Anderson and Maya Miller scored late in the third to help Cheyenne rally from a 5-3 deficit. Their goals stopped a 3-0 run from Gillette. The game was tied 3-3 after two periods.

