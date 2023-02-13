CHEYENNE – Petra Cernicek’s third-period goal was the difference in Jackson’s 3-2 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s B state championship.
Cheyenne struck first early in the third period when Audrina Howard scored off assists from Olivia Gore and Anna Anderson. Jackson pulled ahead 2-1 thanks to a pair of Hanne Somers goals.
Shyla Wilson evened the score 2-2 early in the third with an assist from Zoey Brown.
Goaltender Jailey McCart posted 29 saves.
