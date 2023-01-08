GIRLS HOCKEY: Sheridan edges Cheyenne Jan 8, 2023 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Carsyn Thompson scored an unassisted goal in the third period to lift Sheridan to a 6-5 win over the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team Saturday evening.Cheyenne got three goals from Maya Miller, while Paisley Chadwell had one goal and one assist. Audrina Howard netted one goal. Eva Collins dished out two assists, while Zoey Brown added one.The Capitals host Sheridan at Sheridan at 7:45 a.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sheridan Sport Goal Cheyenne Capitals Hockey Team Assist Carsyn Thompson Eva Collins Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State Cowboys add former Vanderbilt receiver Devin Boddie Jr. via transfer portal Strong, Hart will South to dramatic overtime win over Green River Despite late shortcomings, young Cowboys exceed expectations Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022