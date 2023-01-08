CheyenneCapitalsBlueLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Carsyn Thompson scored an unassisted goal in the third period to lift Sheridan to a 6-5 win over the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team Saturday evening.

Cheyenne got three goals from Maya Miller, while Paisley Chadwell had one goal and one assist. Audrina Howard netted one goal. Eva Collins dished out two assists, while Zoey Brown added one.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus