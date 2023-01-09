CheyenneCapitalsWhiteLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team’s rally came up short during a 2-1 loss to visiting Sheridan on Sunday morning.

Brooke Alexander got Sheridan on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the first period. Mallorie Akers pushed the lead to 2-0 early in the third period with an assist from Alana Mowry.


