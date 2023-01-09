GIRLS HOCKEY: Sheridan holds off Cheyenne Jan 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team’s rally came up short during a 2-1 loss to visiting Sheridan on Sunday morning.Brooke Alexander got Sheridan on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal in the first period. Mallorie Akers pushed the lead to 2-0 early in the third period with an assist from Alana Mowry.Cheyenne got on the scoreboard late in the third when Anna Anderson scored a power play goal off assists from Maya Miller and Jazmine Howard.Cheyenne goaltender Jailey McCart stopped 18 of the 20 shots she faced. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheyenne Sheridan Sport Jailey Mccart Power Play Hockey Team Scoreboard Rally Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand Cowboys add former Vanderbilt receiver Devin Boddie Jr. via transfer portal Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State Despite late shortcomings, young Cowboys exceed expectations Strong, Hart will South to dramatic overtime win over Green River Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022