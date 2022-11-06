Jackson rallies to beat Capitals boys Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Harry Marvin and Stewart Sullivan scored third-period goals to lift the Jackson varsity to a 5-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team Saturday night in Cheyenne.Jackson led 3-2 after the first period, but Cheyenne knotted the score in the second. Aaron Gallant gave the Capitals (0-3-0) a 4-3 lead a mere 32 seconds into the third period.Cheyenne got two goals from Dylan Harris. Tyler Box rounded out the scoring, he also had an assist. Kyler Collins, Tyler McCulloch, Jaxon Noe and Zeman Collins dished out assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheyenne Third Period Jackson Sport Tyler Box Goal Scoring Assist Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game Altered approach has Elysiana Fonseca contributing more for East MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game Poke in the Pros: Wingard excels on special teams for Jags