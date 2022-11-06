CheyenneCapitalsRedLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – Harry Marvin and Stewart Sullivan scored third-period goals to lift the Jackson varsity to a 5-4 victory over the Cheyenne Capitals high school boys hockey team Saturday night in Cheyenne.

Jackson led 3-2 after the first period, but Cheyenne knotted the score in the second. Aaron Gallant gave the Capitals (0-3-0) a 4-3 lead a mere 32 seconds into the third period.

