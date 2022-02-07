CheyenneCapitalsWhiteLogo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Jackson junior varsity scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 win over the visiting Cheyenne Capitals under-18 boys hockey team Sunday morning in Jackson.

Christian Streuber scored a power play goal early in the second period off an assist from Erich Streuber to give Cheyenne a 1-0 lead.

Phoebe Alva Rosa knotted the score midway through the frame, and Stewart Sullivan scored an unassisted goal to give Jackson the lead for good.

Kole McCune scored two goals for the Moose.

Capitals goaltender William Bechtel stopped 20 shots.

Cheyenne finished the regular season 6-14.

