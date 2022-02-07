Jackson rallies to beat Capitals boys Feb 7, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Jackson junior varsity scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 win over the visiting Cheyenne Capitals under-18 boys hockey team Sunday morning in Jackson.Christian Streuber scored a power play goal early in the second period off an assist from Erich Streuber to give Cheyenne a 1-0 lead.Phoebe Alva Rosa knotted the score midway through the frame, and Stewart Sullivan scored an unassisted goal to give Jackson the lead for good.Kole McCune scored two goals for the Moose.Capitals goaltender William Bechtel stopped 20 shots.Cheyenne finished the regular season 6-14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackson Sport Power Play Junior Varsity Goal Cheyenne Hockey Team Lead Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Cowboys close in on top spot in MW power rankings Jeffries’ dagger seals Border War win over CSU Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists