CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Capitals youth hockey organization had two teams win championships at the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association’s Colorado Cup state tournament.
The under-10 and under-12 blue teams won the B Division. The under-12 white team was the runner-up in the open division, while the under-12 red squad reached the semifinals in the open division.
The under-10 blue team went 5-0, outscoring its opponents 32-7. Quinlan Gore tallied seven goals and six assists, while Andrew Plamann scored five goals and assisted on five others. Brody Connell notched six goals and three assists, while Kellen Gore had two goals and six assists.
Goaltender Andrew Casey stopped 44 shots and posted two shutouts.
The team also includes: Nash Connally, Riley Diggins, Carter Hill, Jace Knifong, Camden Pixler, Aleah Plamann and Wyatt Rosentreter.
The under-12 blue team was 4-1, beating its teams 26-9. Colter Wilson led the Capitals in points, scoring four goals and assisting on three others. Slade Taylor added three goals and three assists, while Garrett Johnson posted three goals and two assists.
Goaltender Thomas Bechtel stopped 42 shots to go 3-0 in net. Lincoln Kechter was 1-1 in the crease, stopping 53 shots.
That team also includes Isaac Christensen, Eli Collins, Tyler Finnoff, Quincy Hendon, Brody Heppner, Andrew Leininger, Kain Mandel, David Patridge, Maverick Stoew and Lukas Streuber.
The under-12 white team was 2-1-1, while the under-12 red group was 1-2.
The under-12 white squad is made up of Riggin Baker, Hunter Davis, Samuel Evert, Tass Finnoff, Haizlee Gill, Olivia Gore, Alex Grenfell, Caden Hall, Lincoln Ketcher, Jackson Knifong, Isaiah Major, Gavin Romo, Lars Story III, Joseph Taylor and Shyla Wilson.
The under-12 red team includes Anna Anderson, Tom Bechtel, Samuel Bouley, Phineas Bowers, Eli Collins, Logan Farrell, Owen Green, Quincy Hendon, Garrett Johnson, Adam Kanten, Dominic McKinley, Emily Mitchell, Keegan Moore, Kendall Pixler, Bo Prince, Caysen Ross and Karsen Urbanek.