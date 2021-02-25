The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club’s Outlaws 19U Girls team competed last weekend for the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) B-Division title.
The 18U High School team completed its regular season facing off against the Cheyenne Capitals at the Laramie Ice & Event Center.
Upcoming WAHL state tournaments include 12U Peewee in Gillette and 18U High School in Casper on Feb 26-28; 10U Squirt in Cody, 14U Bantam B in Rock Springs and 14U Bantam A in Douglas on March 5-7.
19U Girls
Pinedale hosted the WAHL 19U Girls State Tournament with a young Laramie Outlaws competing in the B-Division bracket.
The Outlaws lost 2-1 in a shootout on Friday afternoon to the top-seeded Sheridan Hawks, who went on to win the championship.
Sheridan scored early and had the one-goal lead for most of the game until Emmaline Randall scored on a shot from the point (assist Yvonne Durfee) with less than two minutes remaining to tie the game.
After regulation play, a five minute overtime period ended with no scoring. Sheridan prevailed after a five-player shootout. Outlaws goalie Emily Bresnahan stopped 31 shots defending the net for the Outlaws.
Laramie played the No. 2-ranked Cheyenne Capitals and lost 5-4 on Saturday morning.
Outlaws goals came from Durfee (assist Emmaline Randall), Paisley Chadwell (from Lola Lewis), Emmaline Randall (from Zoey White) and Tressa Thompson (assist Victoria Randall) off a shot from the point with just over a minute remaining. Bresnahan had 33 stops in net.
The final Outlaws game Saturday night was an 8-1 win against the third-ranked Rock Springs-Douglas team.
Durfee earned a hat trick. Bresnahan scored two with Victoria Randall, Riley Smith and Chadwell each adding a single tally. Assists came from Kingslea Anderson, Mia Lewis, Riley Petruso, Lilly Enzi, Bresnahan and Emmaline Randall. Goalie Zoey White stopped 15 shots to secure the Laramie win for third place in the WAHL B-Division.
Durfee (defense) and Bresnahan (goalie) were selected as 2021 WAHL 19U Girls All-State athletes.
18U High School
The Outlaws 18U High School team (12-3-3) played its final regular season game at home Friday night against the Cheyenne Capitals (5-13-2) securing a 5-2 win.
Aaron Gallant and Ryan Zafft scored two goals each with Ethan Riffee adding a single tally. Assists came from Evan Heck (two), Zafft, Jace Moniz, Gallant, Payton Fetters, Kyler Russow and Joseph Eckert. Outlaws goalie Drake Crawford made 29 saves.
Crawford finished the season leading the state league goaltenders with the lowest goals against average at 1.48 and the highest save percentage at 95%.
The Outlaws are slated to play in the state’s A-Division tournament in Casper next weekend. Laramie is tied for third in the state with Pinedale (27 points), behind Jackson (29) and Gillette (37). It is the highest seeded finish after the regular season for an Outlaws high school team since joining WAHL in 2008.